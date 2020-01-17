Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells 4,781 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.94 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after purchasing an additional 908,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 90,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

