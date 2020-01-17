SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $431,000.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of -0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

