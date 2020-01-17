JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Nicole Giles Sells 3,015 Shares

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicole Giles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 28th, Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

