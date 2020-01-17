Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Insider Randy A. Wood Sells 4,504 Shares

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $104.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

