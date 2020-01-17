Nancy Quan Sells 10,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

On Wednesday, October 30th, Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.