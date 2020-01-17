Nancy Quan Sells 10,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allworth Financial LP Has $275,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing
Allworth Financial LP Has $275,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP
Affiance Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co.
Affiance Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co.
366 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Bought by Allworth Financial LP
366 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Bought by Allworth Financial LP
Allworth Financial LP Buys 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Allworth Financial LP Buys 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc
Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report