Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 7,339 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neogen stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Neogen by 42.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

