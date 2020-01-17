Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,720,000 after purchasing an additional 694,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

