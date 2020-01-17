Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.