Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.