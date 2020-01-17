Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $190,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.44 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

