Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $134,000 Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

