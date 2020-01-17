Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $94.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

