Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stock Position Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEP opened at $11.56 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Several research analysts have commented on KEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

