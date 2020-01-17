Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 35,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 47,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period.

DIA opened at $292.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $241.04 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

