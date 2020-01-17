ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Stock Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $70.09 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

