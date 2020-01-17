Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

