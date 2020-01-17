Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $65,000 Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,182,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,621 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 876,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 407,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 125,490 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7883 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.