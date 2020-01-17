Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BP were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

