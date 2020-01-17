Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. As a group, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

