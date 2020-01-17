Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

