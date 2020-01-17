National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,010 at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (up from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 960.15 ($12.63).

NG stock opened at GBX 966.90 ($12.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 930.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 882.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

