Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 632 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

