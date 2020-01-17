Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 61 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $332.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $261.52 and a 1 year high of $332.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average is $305.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

