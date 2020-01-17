Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 9,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

WMT stock opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

