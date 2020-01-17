JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 57.97 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70.

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.