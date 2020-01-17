Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 414.50 ($5.45) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.