Knights Group (LON:KGH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 374 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.26 million and a PE ratio of 64.48. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 190.02 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 396 ($5.21).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

