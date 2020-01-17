Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,880 ($37.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,942.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,041.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Simon Farrant bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09) per share, for a total transaction of £384 ($505.13). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, with a total value of £149,205 ($196,270.72). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,106,400.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

