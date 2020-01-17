HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 596.90 ($7.85) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 609.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

