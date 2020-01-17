Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

