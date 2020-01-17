Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

PG stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

