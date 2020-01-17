Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 2,034 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

