Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 292.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Centurylink by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 17.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Centurylink by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

