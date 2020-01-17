Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,174.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,819.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.88. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

