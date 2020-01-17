Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.