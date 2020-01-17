Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,819.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,817.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,174.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

