Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

