Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after buying an additional 619,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,782,000 after buying an additional 542,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 450,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,105,000 after buying an additional 382,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.