Cerebellum GP LLC Sells 52 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cerebellum GP LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $297.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

