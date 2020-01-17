Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of WABCO by 3.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

In other WABCO news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.04. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.09 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. Analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.