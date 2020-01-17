Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.94.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

