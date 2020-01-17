Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.04 (Buy) from the twenty four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and eleven have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The Wendy’s’ rating score has declined by 4.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $125.45 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Wendy’s an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Intel Co.
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Intel Co.
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 2,034 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 2,034 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Centurylink Inc
Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Centurylink Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC
Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc.
Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report