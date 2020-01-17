Plug Power (PLUG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2020 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

1/3/2020 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.50.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,082,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 478,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 836,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

