$0.53 EPS Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 236,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

