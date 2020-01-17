Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($1.21). Tricida posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($4.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Tricida news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,744,447. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tricida by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tricida by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Tricida has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.