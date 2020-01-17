$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million.

SRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StarTek by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StarTek by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StarTek by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRT opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.