$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. EQT posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,818,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,910.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,689 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

