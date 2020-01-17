MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.02 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MOSY opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 99.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

