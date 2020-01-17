Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) recently:

1/10/2020 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

1/7/2020 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/3/2020 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

1/1/2020 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

12/10/2019 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.