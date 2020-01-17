Brokerages Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

